New MARTA train launch postponed

Members of the press and guests record the arrival of the new MARTA train at Lindbergh station on Thursday, Jan. 30, 2025, in Atlanta. The transit agency is in the process of replacing its aging fleet of train cars. (Miguel Martinez/AJC 2025)

A spokesperson for the transit agency said the new trains will not be ready to go into service as planned.

“While testing of the new CQ400 railcars continues to progress, the trains will not be ready to enter revenue service by the planned event date,” spokesperson Stephany Fisher said. “The safety of our employees and riders is always our priority. We are committed to ensuring all testing and safety certifications are complete before the railcars begin serving riders.”

MARTA had planned to bring the new trains into service following the celebratory ride for VIPs from Avondale to the Georgia State station, mirroring the first train ride on the system. City officials were notified Thursday morning that the event had been canceled.

The agency is in the process of replacing its aging fleet of train cars, dozens of which are nearly 50 years old and experience mechanical issues that disrupt riders’ commutes on a regular basis.

The process to get the new trains, built by Swiss train manufacturer Stadler for $707 million, has been difficult. Before Thursday’s debut was canceled, the rollout had already been pushed from last year. Frustrated by the delays, MARTA threatened to pursue a damage claim of more than $1 million in August last year.