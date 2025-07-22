Mille Bobby Brown, who spent a good portion of the past decade shooting her breakthrough series “Stranger Things” in metro Atlanta, will be back this fall for a new Netflix rom-com called “Just Picture It.”
According to the local crew union IATSE 479, the romantic comedy is scheduled to shoot in Atlanta from Sept. 8 through Oct. 29.
Netflix said the film follows two college students whose phones glitch and start showing them photos 10 years in the future featuring them as a happily married couple with kids.
Gabriel LaBelle (“The Fabelmans”) will play Brown’s character’s love interest.
The high-budget sci-fi series “Stranger Things,” which recently released a teaser trailer for its fifth and final season, has been one of the most popular Netflix series in its history. It is set to return in two parts: first Nov. 26, then Christmas Day. It completed production in Atlanta at the end of 2024.
Brown, 21, will also be an executive producer for “Just Picture It.” She co-produced the “Enola Holmes” trilogy on Netflix.
Brown, who owns a farm in rural Georgia with her husband, Jake Bongiovi, also filmed 2025’s Netflix film “The Electric State” in Georgia, an action sci-fi film packed with stars like Chris Pratt, Ke Huy Quan, Jason Alexander, Stanley Tucci and Woody Harrelson. The film was poorly received by critics with a 14% Rotten Tomatoes rating.
Netflix in recent years has shot many of its Georgia-based productions including “Stranger Things” out of Atlanta’s Cinelease Studios, which previously was known as EUE Screen Gems. Bert Kreischer’s scripted comedy “Free Bert” is currently filming at Cinelease, followed by “Just Picture It.”
