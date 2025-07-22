Mille Bobby Brown, who spent a good portion of the past decade shooting her breakthrough series “Stranger Things” in metro Atlanta, will be back this fall for a new Netflix rom-com called “Just Picture It.”

According to the local crew union IATSE 479, the romantic comedy is scheduled to shoot in Atlanta from Sept. 8 through Oct. 29.

Netflix said the film follows two college students whose phones glitch and start showing them photos 10 years in the future featuring them as a happily married couple with kids.