The ‘Scary Movie" parody franchise is coming back and is expected to shoot in metro Atlanta for its sixth incarnation.

The local crew union International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees No. 479 sent out a note this week to its members saying the movie is now in “pre production” at Tyler Perry Studios at Fort McPherson in southwest Atlanta. A production start date was not included.

“Scary Movie 6″ marks the revival of a franchise that came out of the minds of Marlon and Shawn Wayans in 2000 to make fun of the spate of horror flicks from the 1990s. Its plotline aped the 1996 film “Scream,” which shot its seventh installment in Atlanta earlier this year, and “I Know What You Did Last Summer,” which first came out in 1997 and last week released a third sequel.