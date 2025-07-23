Georgia Entertainment Scene
‘Scary Movie 6′ reportedly coming to Tyler Perry Studios this fall

Most recent ‘Scary Movie’ was shot in Atlanta in 2012 and came out a year later on DVD.
The original "Scary Movie," a parody of horror films, was a surprise success in 2000. The sixth version is set to shoot in Atlanta later this year at Tyler Perry Studios. (©Dimension Films/Courtesy Everett Collection)

The ‘Scary Movie" parody franchise is coming back and is expected to shoot in metro Atlanta for its sixth incarnation.

The local crew union International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees No. 479 sent out a note this week to its members saying the movie is now in “pre production” at Tyler Perry Studios at Fort McPherson in southwest Atlanta. A production start date was not included.

“Scary Movie 6″ marks the revival of a franchise that came out of the minds of Marlon and Shawn Wayans in 2000 to make fun of the spate of horror flicks from the 1990s. Its plotline aped the 1996 film “Scream,” which shot its seventh installment in Atlanta earlier this year, and “I Know What You Did Last Summer,” which first came out in 1997 and last week released a third sequel.

“Scary Movie” was a surprise hit, generating $278 million worldwide on a $19 million budget. This led to three more theater sequels, which generated a collective $539 million. A fifth version, released in 2013 and shot in metro Atlanta, was released only on DVD.

The Wayans brothers are returning to the franchise after not being involved in the past three sequels.

“We got the gloves off,” Marlon Wayans told People magazine in March. “We’re going to have the same fun and the same kind of tone and Wayans flavor that we gave on the first one.”

No major talent outside the Wayans has been attached yet to the latest project. Anna Faris participated in four of the films.

Although Tyler Perry heavily uses his studio for his own projects, he also leases space to other productions, including “The Walking Dead,” “Black Panther,” “Coming to America 2″ and “Bad Boys for Life.” The latest seasons of “Family Feud” and “Celebrity Family Feud,” hosted by Steve Harvey, have been shot there, as well.

