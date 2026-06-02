Arts & Entertainment Atlanta’s Peabo Bryson dies after suffering a stroke The Grammy-winning singer lived in Atlanta for more than 50 years, launching his career in the city. Peabo Bryson performs "A Change is Gonna Come," at Dr. Joseph Lowery 90th birthday at the Woodruff Arts Center on Sunday, Oct. 9, 2011.

By DeAsia Paige 19 minutes ago Share

Legendary R&B singer and longtime Atlanta resident Peabo Bryson has died 5 days after suffering a stroke, a representative for the artist told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution via email. He died Tuesday afternoon. The 75-year-old, who resided in Cobb County, was best known for his Disney film duets “A Whole New World” (with Celine Dion) and “Beauty and the Beast” (with Regina Belle).

“We are tremendously moved by the outpouring of love, prayers and support from fans, friends, and colleagues around the world,” the family shared in a statement. “While our hearts are broken, we find comfort in knowing how deeply Peabo was loved and how many lives were touched by his voice and his generous spirit. His legacy and music will live on for generations to come.” On Sunday, a representative for Bryson shared he was receiving medical care after having a stroke on May 28. Peabo Bryson One of the most esteemed male balladeers of all time, Bryson has called Atlanta home for over five decades. Born Robert Peapo Bryson (his stage name being a riff off his middle name) in Greenville, South Carolina, he launched his music career as a teenager, singing backup for several bands: Al Freeman & the Upsetters, Moses Dillard & the Tex-Town Display and Michael Zager and the Moon Band.

A move to Atlanta in the 1970s crystallized his step into the spotlight, securing a recording contract with Bang Records, which released his eponymous 1976 debut.

“It equated with my vision of Atlantis because you had that domed restaurant (Polaris) on top of the Hyatt Regency,” he told the AJC in 2024 about his transition to the city. “For a country boy like me, that was always fascinating.” Bryson later signed with Capitol Records, which released his 1978 album “Reaching for the Sky.” He dropped roughly 20 more LPs, including joint projects with Roberta Flack and Natalie Cole. His glossy tenor powered hits like “If Ever You’re In My Arms Again,” “Can You Stop the Rain” and “Feel the Fire.” The singer swiftly became one of the most defining voices of R&B in the 1980s. He shared a longtime friendship with soul pioneer Aretha Franklin, singing at her birthday party in 1989. In the 1990s, Bryson earned two Grammy awards, winning consecutive honors for best pop performance by a duo or group (for “Beauty and the Beast” and “A Whole New World.) By 2003, however, the IRS auctioned off his hardware as part of his $1.2 million tax debt. Aretha Franklin and Peabo Bryson sing a duet at her birthday celebration in Detroit circa 1989. Photo: Ebony/Jet

After an eight-year hiatus, Bryson returned to music with his 2007 album “Missing You.” “I have truly seen this city, and the city’s music scene, grow up around me,” Bryson told the AJC about his re-emergence at the time. “I remember leaving town for some shows and coming back and having to figure out a new way home.” Bryson’s final album, “Stand for Love,” produced by hitmakers Jimmy Jam and Terry Lewis, arrived in 2018. The following year, he had a mild heart attack and was treated at WellStar Kennestone Hospital in Marietta. In 2025, he announced a tour celebrating his 50 years in the industry. He was expected to drop new music with Jimmy Jam and Terry Lewis this year. Peabo Bryson borrows Cynthia Bateman's lap and gets a hug during his performance at the Blue Room.

On May 2, Bryson performed a co-headlining concert with fellow balladeer Jeffrey Osborne in Fayetteville. Mike Bean, who served as an emcee for the show, said the duo performed to a packed audience. He said his favorite moment was hearing Bryson sing “Lovely Lady,” a track from his debut album. “He makes the type of music you grow up cleaning your house to,” the 48-year-old said. “I shook his hand, man. He’s definitely royalty.” Last year, Billboard ranked Bryson #58 on its list of 75 best R&B singers of all time. Bryson is survived by his wife Tanya and son Robert. He has a daughter from a previous relationship.