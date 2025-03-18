Mark Wahlberg to shoot ‘By Any Means’ in metro Atlanta

Mark Wahlberg is starring in historical thriller “By Any Means,” set to begin shooting in metro Atlanta next month.

The movie is based on the true story of a mafia hitman (Wahlberg) hired off the books by Herbert Hoover’s FBI who partners with a young Black special agent (Yahya Abdul-Mateen II) to hunt down the men responsible for the murders of civil rights leaders in Mississippi in 1966.

“By Any Means” is set to begin production April 7 and run through May 15, according to an email sent to members of IATSE 479, which represents most crew members. The home base is Pangaea Studios, which used to be owned by Tyler Perry.