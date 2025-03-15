Nate Bargatze coming to Atlanta to shoot comedy ‘Breadwinner’ this spring

Nate Bargartze is shooting a new comedy this spring in metro Atlanta called “Breadwinner.”
The movie will be based out of Trilith Studios in Fayetteville and is scheduled to be in production from mid-May into June, according to an email sent to members of the crew-based union IATSE 479.
This would be the first starring role in a film for Bargatze, a veteran stand-up comic who has hosted “Saturday Night Live” twice with critical acclaim.
Plot details for the film remain under wraps.
Eric Appel, who directed the first two seasons of Roku Channel’s “Die Hart” in metro Atlanta, starring Kevin Hart, will direct “Breadwinner.”
Bargatze will return later in the year to do stand-up at State Farm Arena on Nov. 15. There are tickets still available for the show, starting at $79.75 before taxes and fees, according to Ticketmaster.
