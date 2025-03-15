Nate Bargatze coming to Atlanta to shoot comedy ‘Breadwinner’ this spring

Nate Bargartze is shooting a new comedy this spring in metro Atlanta called “Breadwinner.”

The movie will be based out of Trilith Studios in Fayetteville and is scheduled to be in production from mid-May into June, according to an email sent to members of the crew-based union IATSE 479.

This would be the first starring role in a film for Bargatze, a veteran stand-up comic who has hosted “Saturday Night Live” twice with critical acclaim.