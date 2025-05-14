Does Nicolas Cage look like John Madden in new biopic shooting in Atlanta?

When Amazon announced a new biopic about legendary football coach and analyst John Madden, the casting for Madden was a head-scratcher: Nicolas Cage.
The film, which is currently shooting in metro Atlanta, will cover Madden’s time from 1969 to 1978 as an NFL coach for the Oakland Raiders. Madden was just 32 when he was hired as head coach. He led the team to Super Bowl victory in 1977. Amazon said the movie will also feature Madden becoming an enthusiastic Emmy-winning football analyst on TV and developing the iconic video game Madden NFL, originally titled John Madden Football, in 1988.
The video game helped solidify Madden’s status as a household name over multiple generations. He died in 2021 at age 85.
Shooting for “Madden” began April 24 and is scheduled to run through July 1 out of Shadowbox Studios in Atlanta.
Amazon on Wednesday released a first-look photo of Cage as Madden next to Christian Bale portraying Raiders owner and close friend Al Davis. They are showing off their Super Bowl rings.
Credit: Chuck Zlotnick
Credit: Chuck Zlotnick
Even with makeup and hair out of the 1970s, Cage’s resemblance to Madden is fleeting at best. Bale, with the sunglasses, does pass for Davis.
Credit: AP FI
Credit: AP FI
Others in the cast include John Mulaney as tech entrepreneur Trip Hawkins, who helped develop Madden NFL, Kathryn Hahn as Madden’s wife, Virginia, and Sienna Miller as Davis’ wife, Carol.
About the Author
Featured
Credit: Courtesy of Return Home
‘Human composting’ is a thing. It’ll soon be legal in Georgia
Gov. Brian Kemp recently signed a bill legalizing ‘terramation’ as a method for disposing of a deceased person’s body.
‘I have no choice’: Georgia judge resigns amid misconduct investigation
A probate judge in Middle Georgia has abruptly resigned while accused of misusing county funds and having improper discussions about cases, among other things.
‘It’s a mess’: Georgia utility elections restart amid power price hikes and voting rights case
Elections are resuming after years of delays amid a lawsuit alleging racial discrimination in Georgia's statewide voting method for the Public Service Commission.