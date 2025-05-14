Georgia Entertainment Scene
Does Nicolas Cage look like John Madden in new biopic shooting in Atlanta?

Amazon releases first-look photo of actor alongside Christian Bale on set.
Nicolas Cage (left) plays John Madden from his Oakland Raiders coaching days during the 1970s in the new Amazon biopic "Madden," currently shooting in Atlanta. (AP File)

Credit: AP FILE PHOTOS

Credit: AP FILE PHOTOS

By
2 minutes ago

When Amazon announced a new biopic about legendary football coach and analyst John Madden, the casting for Madden was a head-scratcher: Nicolas Cage.

The film, which is currently shooting in metro Atlanta, will cover Madden’s time from 1969 to 1978 as an NFL coach for the Oakland Raiders. Madden was just 32 when he was hired as head coach. He led the team to Super Bowl victory in 1977. Amazon said the movie will also feature Madden becoming an enthusiastic Emmy-winning football analyst on TV and developing the iconic video game Madden NFL, originally titled John Madden Football, in 1988.

The video game helped solidify Madden’s status as a household name over multiple generations. He died in 2021 at age 85.

Shooting for “Madden” began April 24 and is scheduled to run through July 1 out of Shadowbox Studios in Atlanta.

Amazon on Wednesday released a first-look photo of Cage as Madden next to Christian Bale portraying Raiders owner and close friend Al Davis. They are showing off their Super Bowl rings.

Christian Bale (left) portrays former Raiders owner Al Davis and Nicolas Cage stars as head coach John Madden in the new biopic "Madden." (Amazon Prime)

Credit: Chuck Zlotnick

icon to expand image

Credit: Chuck Zlotnick

Even with makeup and hair out of the 1970s, Cage’s resemblance to Madden is fleeting at best. Bale, with the sunglasses, does pass for Davis.

Al Davis was owner of the Oakland Raiders when John Madden was the team's head coach. (AP File)

Credit: AP FI

icon to expand image

Credit: AP FI

Others in the cast include John Mulaney as tech entrepreneur Trip Hawkins, who helped develop Madden NFL, Kathryn Hahn as Madden’s wife, Virginia, and Sienna Miller as Davis’ wife, Carol.

Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton, left, celebrates along with forward Pascal Siakam after scoring during the second half in Game 5 of an Eastern Conference semifinal NBA basketball playoff against the Cleveland Cavaliers, Tuesday, May 13, 2025, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

Credit: AP

From left, Faith (Iantha Richardson), Will Trent (Ramon Rodriguez) and Caleb (Yul Vazquez) try to take down a domestic terrorist group during Episode 17 of "Will Trent" Season 3. (Wilford Harewood/Disney)

Credit: Disney

This container has soil created from human remains, a process known as "human composting." (Courtesy of Return Home)

Credit: Courtesy of Return Home

