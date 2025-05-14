Does Nicolas Cage look like John Madden in new biopic shooting in Atlanta?

When Amazon announced a new biopic about legendary football coach and analyst John Madden, the casting for Madden was a head-scratcher: Nicolas Cage.

The film, which is currently shooting in metro Atlanta, will cover Madden’s time from 1969 to 1978 as an NFL coach for the Oakland Raiders. Madden was just 32 when he was hired as head coach. He led the team to Super Bowl victory in 1977. Amazon said the movie will also feature Madden becoming an enthusiastic Emmy-winning football analyst on TV and developing the iconic video game Madden NFL, originally titled John Madden Football, in 1988.

The video game helped solidify Madden’s status as a household name over multiple generations. He died in 2021 at age 85.