Boys Football Roundup – November 10, 2023

Atlanta Marist notched a win against Warner Robins Northside 38-21 for a Georgia high school football victory on Nov. 10.

Atlanta Marist jumped in front of Warner Robins Northside 7-0 to begin the second quarter.

The War Eagles opened a lopsided 28-7 gap over the Eagles at halftime.

Atlanta Marist jumped to a 38-14 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Eagles managed a 7-0 rally in the fourth quarter, yet the die was already cast.

In recent action on Oct. 27, Atlanta Marist faced off against Atlanta St Pius X Catholic and Warner Robins Northside took on Kathleen Veterans on Oct. 27 at Kathleen Veterans High School.

Atlanta Mays rides to cruise-control win over Loganville

Atlanta Mays controlled the action to earn an impressive 65-7 win against Loganville on Nov. 10 in Georgia football action.

In recent action on Oct. 27, Atlanta Mays faced off against College Park Banneker and Loganville took on Flowery Branch on Oct. 27 at Flowery Branch High School.

Atlanta Westlake overcomes Marietta

Atlanta Westlake knocked off Marietta 34-15 on Nov. 10 in Georgia football action.

Atlanta Westlake opened with a 7-0 advantage over Marietta through the first quarter.

The Blue Devils jumped a modest margin over the Lions as both teams headed to make end of the second quarter adjustments.

Atlanta Westlake broke in front at the beginning of the final quarter with a 21-9 lead over Marietta.

The Lions held on with a 13-6 scoring edge in the final quarter.

In recent action on Oct. 27, Atlanta Westlake faced off against Sharpsburg East Coweta and Marietta took on Kennesaw Harrison on Oct. 27 at Kennesaw Harrison High School.

Atlanta Woodward Academy races in front to defeat Evans

Atlanta Woodward Academy took control early and methodically pulled away to beat Evans 31-14 in a Georgia high school football matchup on Nov. 10.

In recent action on Oct. 27, Atlanta Woodward Academy faced off against Jonesboro Mundy’s Mill and Evans took on Brunswick on Oct. 27 at Brunswick High School.

Barnesville Lamar County darts by Alma Bacon County

Barnesville Lamar County controlled the action to earn an impressive 38-13 win against Alma Bacon County in a Georgia high school football matchup on Nov. 10.

The first quarter gave Barnesville Lamar County a 7-0 lead over Alma Bacon County.

The Trojans’ offense jumped in front for a 17-0 lead over the Red Raiders at the intermission.

Barnesville Lamar County jumped to a 24-6 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Trojans held on with a 14-7 scoring edge in the final quarter.

Recently on Oct. 27, Alma Bacon County squared off with Quitman Brooks County in a football game.

Blakely Early County rides to cruise-control win over Hawkinsville

Blakely Early County dominated from start to finish in an imposing 42-20 win over Hawkinsville in a Georgia high school football matchup on Nov. 10.

Blakely Early County opened with a 7-0 advantage over Hawkinsville through the first quarter.

Both teams needed to regroup after dueling to a 14-14 standoff at the end of the second quarter.

Blakely Early County moved ahead over Hawkinsville when the final quarter began 21-14.

The Bobcats held on with a 21-6 scoring edge in the final quarter.

In recent action on Oct. 27, Blakely Early County faced off against Ocilla Irwin County and Hawkinsville took on Rochelle Wilcox County on Oct. 27 at Rochelle Wilcox County High School.

Bowdon shuts out Butler Taylor County

Bowdon’s defense throttled Butler Taylor County, resulting in a 56-0 shutout on Nov. 10 in Georgia football.

Recently on Nov. 2, Butler Taylor County squared off with Manchester in a football game.

Bremen dominates Cleveland White County

Bremen controlled the action to earn an impressive 40-17 win against Cleveland White County in a Georgia high school football matchup on Nov. 10.

Bremen opened with a 12-0 advantage over Cleveland White County through the first quarter.

The Warriors showed their teeth in the second quarter by rallying to within 19-10.

Bremen breathed fire to a 26-10 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Blue Devils held on with a 14-7 scoring edge in the final quarter.

In recent action on Oct. 27, Bremen faced off against Adairsville and Cleveland White County took on Jasper Pickens County on Oct. 27 at Cleveland White County High School.

Brunswick records thin win against Jonesboro Mundy’s Mill

Brunswick finally found a way to top Jonesboro Mundy’s Mill 28-22 in a Georgia high school football matchup on Nov. 10.

In recent action on Oct. 27, Jonesboro Mundy’s Mill faced off against Atlanta Woodward Academy and Brunswick took on Evans on Oct. 27 at Brunswick High School.

Buford shuts out Marietta Wheeler

Buford’s defense throttled Marietta Wheeler, resulting in a 50-0 shutout in a Georgia high school football matchup on Nov. 10.

The first quarter gave Buford a 15-0 lead over Marietta Wheeler.

The Wolves opened a monstrous 43-0 gap over the Wildcats at the intermission.

Buford jumped to a 50-0 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

Neither squad scored in the fourth quarter.

In recent action on Oct. 27, Buford faced off against Lawrenceville Mountain View and Marietta Wheeler took on Kennesaw Mountain on Oct. 27 at Kennesaw Mountain High School.

Buford Lanier escapes close call with Dallas East Paulding

Buford Lanier finally found a way to top Dallas East Paulding 21-14 on Nov. 10 in Georgia football action.

In recent action on Oct. 27, Buford Lanier faced off against Snellville Shiloh and Dallas East Paulding took on Douglasville Alexander on Nov. 2 at Douglasville Alexander High School.

Canton Sequoyah takes down Alpharetta

Canton Sequoyah handled Alpharetta 33-9 in an impressive showing in a Georgia high school football matchup on Nov. 10.

Canton Sequoyah darted in front of Alpharetta 6-3 to begin the second quarter.

The Chiefs registered a 12-3 advantage at halftime over the Raiders.

Canton Sequoyah charged to a 26-9 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Chiefs got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 7-0 edge.

In recent action on Oct. 27, Canton Sequoyah faced off against Acworth Allatoona and Alpharetta took on Roswell Blessed Trinity Catholic on Oct. 27 at Roswell Blessed Trinity Catholic High School.

Carrollton takes advantage of early margin to defeat Kennesaw Harrison

Carrollton rushed to an early advantage and ran away for a 54-14 win over Kennesaw Harrison in Georgia high school football action on Nov. 10.

Carrollton jumped in front of Kennesaw Harrison 20-7 to begin the second quarter.

The Trojans registered a 41-14 advantage at intermission over the Hoyas.

Carrollton pulled to a 48-14 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Trojans held on with a 6-0 scoring edge in the final quarter.

In recent action on Oct. 27, Carrollton faced off against Smyrna Campbell and Kennesaw Harrison took on Marietta on Oct. 27 at Kennesaw Harrison High School.

Cartersville shuts out Roswell Centennial

Cartersville’s defense throttled Roswell Centennial, resulting in a 40-0 shutout in Georgia high school football action on Nov. 10.

Cartersville opened with a 15-0 advantage over Roswell Centennial through the first quarter.

The Hurricanes opened a lopsided 27-0 gap over the Knights at halftime.

Cartersville steamrolled to a 34-0 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Hurricanes got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 6-0 edge.

In recent action on Oct. 27, Cartersville faced off against Dalton.

Chula Tiftarea takes down Savannah St. Andrew’s

Chula Tiftarea dismissed Savannah St. Andrew’s by a 49-27 count in a Georgia high school football matchup on Nov. 10.

In recent action on Oct. 27, Chula Tiftarea faced off against Americus Southland and Savannah St. Andrew’s took on Statesboro Bulloch on Oct. 27 at Statesboro Bulloch Academy.

Cochran Bleckley County tacks win on Claxton

Cochran Bleckley County left no doubt on Friday, controlling Claxton from start to finish for a 56-7 victory at Cochran Bleckley County High on Nov. 10 in Georgia football action.

In recent action on Oct. 27, Cochran Bleckley County faced off against Swainsboro and Claxton took on Sylvania Screven County on Oct. 27 at Claxton High School.

Columbus Carver tacks win on Augusta ARC

Columbus Carver raced to a big lead and never looked back in a 40-2 win over Augusta ARC on Nov. 10 in Georgia football.

In recent action on Oct. 27, Columbus Carver faced off against Albany Dougherty and Augusta ARC took on Hephzibah on Oct. 27 at Hephzibah High School.

Commerce dominates Monticello Jasper County

Commerce handled Monticello Jasper County 58-19 in an impressive showing during this Georgia football game on Nov. 10.

Commerce moved in front of Monticello Jasper County 14-7 to begin the second quarter.

The Tigers opened a towering 38-7 gap over the Hurricanes at halftime.

Commerce roared to a 58-19 lead heading into the final quarter.

Neither squad scored in the fourth quarter.

In recent action on Oct. 27, Commerce faced off against Tiger Rabun County and Monticello Jasper County took on Bogart Prince Avenue Christian on Oct. 27 at Monticello Jasper County High School.

Cordele Crisp County defeats Hephzibah

Cordele Crisp County left no doubt on Friday, controlling Hephzibah from start to finish for a 45-20 victory at Cordele Crisp County High on Nov. 10 in Georgia football action.

Cordele Crisp County opened with a 19-6 advantage over Hephzibah through the first quarter.

The Cougars registered a 32-6 advantage at intermission over the Rebels.

Hephzibah bowed its back in the third quarter, chipping the deficit to 32-12.

The Cougars got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 13-8 edge.

In recent action on Oct. 27, Cordele Crisp County faced off against Thomasville and Hephzibah took on Augusta ARC on Oct. 27 at Hephzibah High School.

Covington Eastside takes advantage of early margin to defeat Douglasville Chapel Hill

Covington Eastside scored early and often in a 38-14 win over Douglasville Chapel Hill at Covington Eastside High on Nov. 10 in Georgia football action.

Covington Eastside opened with a 14-0 advantage over Douglasville Chapel Hill through the first quarter.

The Panthers rallied in the second quarter by making it 17-14.

Covington Eastside jumped to a 24-14 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Eagles held on with a 14-0 scoring edge in the final quarter.

In recent action on Nov. 2, Covington Eastside faced off against Jefferson and Douglasville Chapel Hill took on Lithia Springs on Oct. 27 at Lithia Springs High School.

Dahlonega Lumpkin County’s speedy start jolts Chickamauga Gordon Lee

Dahlonega Lumpkin County left no doubt in recording a 52-6 win over Chickamauga Gordon Lee in Georgia high school football on Nov. 10.

Dahlonega Lumpkin County opened with a 21-0 advantage over Chickamauga Gordon Lee through the first quarter.

The Indians opened a towering 35-0 gap over the Trojans at the intermission.

Dahlonega Lumpkin County charged to a 45-0 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Indians got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 7-6 edge.

Recently on Oct. 27, Dahlonega Lumpkin County squared off with Dawsonville Dawson County in a football game.

Dallas North Paulding outlasts Sharpsburg East Coweta to earn OT victory

Dallas North Paulding topped Sharpsburg East Coweta in a 22-19 overtime thriller in a Georgia high school football matchup on Nov. 10.

Neither defense permitted points in the first and second quarters.

Dallas North Paulding moved ahead over Sharpsburg East Coweta when the fourth quarter began 8-3.

Nothing was decided in the final quarter, with the Wolfpack and the Indians locked in a 16-16 stalemate.

Dallas North Paulding got the better of the first overtime-period scoring, finishing the game in style with a 6-3 edge.

In recent action on Oct. 27, Dallas North Paulding faced off against Powder Springs Hillgrove and Sharpsburg East Coweta took on Atlanta Westlake on Oct. 27 at Atlanta Westlake High School.

Dalton overcomes Norcross Greater Atlanta Christian’s lead to earn win

Dalton rallied after a first-quarter deficit to knock off Norcross Greater Atlanta Christian 39-17 at Norcross Greater Atlanta Christian High on Nov. 10 in Georgia football action.

Recently on Oct. 27, Dalton squared off with Cartersville in a football game.

Donalsonville Seminole County exhales after close call with Rochelle Wilcox County

Donalsonville Seminole County topped Rochelle Wilcox County 14-13 in a tough tilt for a Georgia high school football victory on Nov. 10.

In recent action on Oct. 27, Rochelle Wilcox County faced off against Hawkinsville.

Douglas Coffee allows no points against Chamblee Charter

Defense dominated as Douglas Coffee pitched a 56-0 shutout of Chamblee Charter for a Georgia high school football victory at Douglas Coffee High on Nov. 10.

Douglas Coffee moved in front of Chamblee Charter 14-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Trojans’ offense stormed in front for a 35-0 lead over the Bulldogs at halftime.

Douglas Coffee pulled to a 49-0 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Trojans held on with a 7-0 scoring edge in the final quarter.

In recent action on Oct. 27, Douglas Coffee faced off against Evans Greenbrier and Chamblee Charter took on Lithonia on Nov. 2 at Chamblee Charter High School.

Douglasville Douglas County overwhelms Mt. Airy Habersham Central

It was a tough night for Mt. Airy Habersham Central which was overmatched by Douglasville Douglas County in this 63-9 verdict.

In recent action on Oct. 27, Douglasville Douglas County faced off against Newnan and Mt Airy Habersham Central took on Winder Apalachee on Oct. 27 at Winder Apalachee High School.

Elberton Elbert County holds off Lexington Oglethorpe

Elberton Elbert County posted a narrow 34-27 win over Lexington Oglethorpe for a Georgia high school football victory at Elberton Elbert County High on Nov. 10.

The first quarter gave Elberton Elbert County a 7-6 lead over Lexington Oglethorpe.

The Blue Devils fought to a 20-13 intermission margin at the Patriots’ expense.

Nothing was decided in the third quarter, with Elberton Elbert County and Lexington Oglethorpe locked in a 20-20 stalemate.

The Blue Devils got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 14-7 edge.

In recent action on Oct. 27, Elberton Elbert County faced off against Athens Christian and Lexington Oglethorpe took on Social Circle on Oct. 27 at Social Circle High School.

Ellenwood Cedar Grove barely beats Dacula Hebron Christian

Ellenwood Cedar Grove finally found a way to top Dacula Hebron Christian 30-27 in Georgia high school football action on Nov. 10.

The Saints fought to a 17-7 intermission margin at the Lions’ expense.

Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through barren first and third quarters.

The Lions enjoyed a 20-13 edge in the fourth quarter, yet the result was already decided.

In recent action on Oct. 27, Dacula Hebron Christian faced off against Hartwell Hart County.

Ellijay Gilmer escapes close call with Adairsville

Ellijay Gilmer topped Adairsville 35-28 in a tough tilt in a Georgia high school football matchup on Nov. 10.

Ellijay Gilmer opened with a 7-6 advantage over Adairsville through the first quarter.

The Bobcats fought to a 21-14 intermission margin at the Tigers’ expense.

Defense ruled the third quarter as Ellijay Gilmer and Adairsville were both scoreless.

Both teams scored evenly in the final quarter to make it 35-28.

In recent action on Oct. 27, Adairsville faced off against Bremen.

Fairburn Creekside takes down Flowery Branch

Fairburn Creekside rolled past Flowery Branch for a comfortable 63-6 victory for a Georgia high school football victory on Nov. 10.

In recent action on Oct. 27, Fairburn Creekside faced off against East Point Tri-Cities and Flowery Branch took on Loganville on Oct. 27 at Flowery Branch High School.

Fairburn Langston Hughes dominates Cumming North Forsyth in convincing showing

Fairburn Langston Hughes raced to a big lead and never looked back in a 41-7 win over Cumming North Forsyth on Nov. 10 in Georgia football.

The Panthers registered a 14-7 advantage at intermission over the Raiders.

Neither team could dent the scoreboard in the first and third quarters.

The Panthers held on with a 27-0 scoring edge in the final quarter.

In recent action on Oct. 27, Fairburn Langston Hughes faced off against Douglasville South Paulding.

Forsyth Mary Persons outlasts Ludowici Long County

Forsyth Mary Persons handed Ludowici Long County a tough 35-19 loss in Georgia high school football on Nov. 10.

Recently on Oct. 27, Ludowici Long County squared off with Savannah Calvary Day in a football game.

Gainesville earns solid win over Douglasville South Paulding

Gainesville grabbed a 46-27 victory at the expense of Douglasville South Paulding for a Georgia high school football victory on Nov. 10.

In recent action on Oct. 27, Douglasville South Paulding faced off against Fairburn Langston Hughes.

Gray Jones County overpowers Columbus Northside in thorough fashion

Gray Jones County dominated Columbus Northside 42-21 in a Georgia high school football matchup on Nov. 10.

In recent action on Oct. 27, Gray Jones County faced off against Warner Robins and Columbus Northside took on Peachtree City Mcintosh on Oct. 27 at Peachtree City Mcintosh High School.

Greensboro Greene County allows no points against Sparta Hancock Central

Defense dominated as Greensboro Greene County pitched a 42-0 shutout of Sparta Hancock Central in a Georgia high school football matchup on Nov. 10.

In recent action on Oct. 27, Greensboro Greene County faced off against Augusta Aquinas and Sparta Hancock Central took on Irwinton Wilkinson County on Oct. 27 at Irwinton Wilkinson County High School.

Hamilton Harris County takes advantage of early margin to defeat McDonough Ola

Hamilton Harris County controlled the scoreboard and the game in a strong 42-20 victory over McDonough Ola in a Georgia high school football matchup on Nov. 10.

Hamilton Harris County jumped in front of McDonough Ola 14-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Tigers fought to a 28-14 halftime margin at the Mustangs’ expense.

Hamilton Harris County thundered to a 35-14 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Tigers held on with a 7-6 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

In recent action on Nov. 2, McDonough Ola faced off against Hampton Dutchtown.

Hampton Dutchtown secures a win over Newnan Northgate

Hampton Dutchtown eventually beat Newnan Northgate 42-31 on Nov. 10 in Georgia football.

Offense was nothing but a rumor in the first quarter, as neither squad scored.

The scoreboard showed the Vikings with a 14-13 lead over the Bulldogs heading into the second quarter.

Newnan Northgate enjoyed a 31-28 lead over Hampton Dutchtown to start the fourth quarter.

A 14-0 scoring edge in the final quarter fueled the Bulldogs’ defeat of the Vikings.

In recent action on Nov. 2, Hampton Dutchtown faced off against McDonough Ola.

Hampton Lovejoy crushes Springfield Effingham County

Hampton Lovejoy earned a convincing 47-14 win over Springfield Effingham County in a Georgia high school football matchup on Nov. 10.

The first quarter gave Hampton Lovejoy a 20-14 lead over Springfield Effingham County.

The Wildcats registered a 34-14 advantage at intermission over the Rebels.

Hampton Lovejoy thundered to a 47-14 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

Neither squad scored in the final quarter.

In recent action on Oct. 27, Springfield Effingham County faced off against Evans Lakeside and Hampton Lovejoy took on Forest Park on Oct. 27 at Hampton Lovejoy High School.

Hiram overcomes Milton Cambridge in seat-squirming affair

Hiram finally found a way to top Milton Cambridge 31-24 in a Georgia high school football matchup on Nov. 10.

The first quarter gave Hiram a 7-0 lead over Milton Cambridge.

The Hornets’ offense breathed fire in front for a 24-7 lead over the Bears at the intermission.

Both teams were shutout in the third quarter.

The Bears managed a 17-7 rally in the fourth quarter, yet the die was already cast.

In recent action on Oct. 27, Hiram faced off against Cartersville Woodland.

Homerville Clinch County sets early tone to dominate Darien Mcintosh

A swift early pace pushed Homerville Clinch County past Darien Mcintosh Friday 38-14 on Nov. 10 in Georgia football.

The first quarter gave Homerville Clinch County a 14-0 lead over Darien Mcintosh.

The Panthers opened a huge 31-0 gap over the Buccaneers at halftime.

Homerville Clinch County steamrolled to a 38-0 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Panthers maintained the upper hand despite being outscored 14-0 in the final quarter.

In recent action on Oct. 27, Homerville Clinch County faced off against Folkston Charlton County and Darien Mcintosh took on Portal on Oct. 27 at Darien Mcintosh County Academy.

Hoschton Mill Creek defeats Marietta Osborne

Hoschton Mill Creek earned a convincing 42-17 win over Marietta Osborne during this Georgia football game on Nov. 10.

The first quarter gave Hoschton Mill Creek a 21-0 lead over Marietta Osborne.

The Hawks’ offense jumped in front for a 42-10 lead over the Cardinals at the intermission.

Marietta Osborne clawed to within 42-17 through the third quarter.

Neither squad scored in the fourth quarter.

In recent action on Oct. 27, Hoschton Mill Creek faced off against Dacula and Marietta Osborne took on Marietta Walton on Oct. 27 at Marietta Walton High School.

Jefferson rides to cruise-control win over Atlanta Maynard Jackson

Jefferson dominated Atlanta Maynard Jackson 48-14 in Georgia high school football on Nov. 10.

The Dragons registered a 21-14 advantage at intermission over the Jaguars.

Jefferson pulled to a 48-14 lead heading into the final quarter.

Offense was nothing but a rumor in the first and fourth quarters, as neither squad scored.

Recently on Nov. 2, Jefferson squared off with Covington Eastside in a football game.

Jonesboro holds off Brunswick Glynn

Jonesboro finally found a way to top Brunswick Glynn 32-31 at Brunswick Glynn Academy on Nov. 10 in Georgia football action.

Leesburg Lee County scores fast, scores a lot to dismiss Dunwoody

Leesburg Lee County broke to an early lead and topped Dunwoody 51-14 in Georgia high school football action on Nov. 10.

Leesburg Lee County breathed fire in front of Dunwoody 16-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Trojans fought to a 44-7 intermission margin at the Wildcats’ expense.

Offense was nothing but a rumor in the third quarter, as neither squad scored.

The Trojans and the Wildcats each scored in the final quarter.

Recently on Oct. 27, Leesburg Lee County squared off with Thomasville Thomas County in a football game.

Lincolnton Lincoln County shuts out Irwinton Wilkinson County

A suffocating defense helped Lincolnton Lincoln County handle Irwinton Wilkinson County 42-0 on Nov. 10 in Georgia football action.

In recent action on Oct. 27, Irwinton Wilkinson County faced off against Sparta Hancock Central and Lincolnton Lincoln County took on Warrenton Warren County on Oct. 27 at Lincolnton Lincoln County High School.

Lithonia Arabia Mountain escapes Savannah Jenkins in thin win

Lithonia Arabia Mountain posted a narrow 14-13 win over Savannah Jenkins in Georgia high school football action on Nov. 10.

Lithonia Arabia Mountain darted in front of Savannah Jenkins 14-13 to begin the second quarter.

Offense was nothing but a rumor in the second, third and fourth quarters, as neither squad scored.

In recent action on Oct. 27, Lithonia Arabia Mountain faced off against Lithonia Martin Luther King, Jr. and Savannah Jenkins took on Hinesville Bradwell Institute on Oct. 28 at Savannah Jenkins High School.

Loganville Grayson narrowly defeats Richmond Hill

Loganville Grayson grabbed a 34-24 victory at the expense of Richmond Hill on Nov. 10 in Georgia football.

In recent action on Oct. 27, Loganville Grayson faced off against Lawrenceville Archer and Richmond Hill took on Valdosta Lowndes on Oct. 27 at Richmond Hill High School.

Mableton Whitefield overcomes Rome Darlington

Mableton Whitefield notched a win against Rome Darlington 28-14 for a Georgia high school football victory on Nov. 10.

Mableton Whitefield opened with a 7-0 advantage over Rome Darlington through the first quarter.

The Wolfpack fought to a 14-7 intermission margin at the Tigers’ expense.

Mableton Whitefield darted to a 28-14 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

Neither squad scored in the fourth quarter.

In recent action on Oct. 27, Mableton Whitefield faced off against Atlanta Mt Vernon.

Madison Morgan County overpowers Albany Monroe in thorough fashion

Madison Morgan County recorded a big victory over Albany Monroe 35-14 in a Georgia high school football matchup on Nov. 10.

Madison Morgan County jumped in front of Albany Monroe 12-0 to begin the second quarter.

The dynamic altered in the second quarter as the Tornadoes inched back to a 14-7 deficit.

The gap remained steady with both teams scoring evenly in the third quarter.

The Bulldogs held on with a 14-0 scoring edge in the final quarter.

In recent action on Oct. 27, Madison Morgan County faced off against Augusta Cross Creek.

Manchester shuts out Carrollton Mt. Zion

Defense dominated as Manchester pitched a 49-0 shutout of Carrollton Mt. Zion in a Georgia high school football matchup on Nov. 10.

Manchester opened with a 14-0 advantage over Carrollton Mt. Zion through the first quarter.

The Blue Devils registered a 34-0 advantage at intermission over the Eagles.

Manchester steamrolled to a 49-0 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

Neither squad scored in the final quarter.

In recent action on Nov. 2, Manchester faced off against Butler Taylor County and Carrollton Mt Zion took on Dalton Christian Heritage on Oct. 27 at Dalton Christian Heritage.

Marietta Walton tops Lawrenceville Mountain View

Marietta Walton dominated from start to finish in an imposing 66-7 win over Lawrenceville Mountain View at Marietta Walton High on Nov. 10 in Georgia football action.

Marietta Walton stormed in front of Lawrenceville Mountain View 28-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Raiders’ offense thundered in front for a 59-0 lead over the Bears at halftime.

Neither team could gain any advantage in the third quarter.

Neither squad scored in the fourth quarter.

In recent action on Oct. 27, Marietta Walton faced off against Marietta Osborne and Lawrenceville Mountain View took on Buford on Oct. 27 at Buford High School.

Cuthbert Randolph Clay comes up short in matchup with McRae Telfair County

McRae Telfair County grabbed a 28-8 victory at the expense of Cuthbert Randolph Clay in a Georgia high school football matchup on Nov. 10.

In recent action on Oct. 27, McRae Telfair County faced off against Vienna Dooly County.

Millen Jenkins County’s speedy start jolts Folkston Charlton County

Millen Jenkins County controlled the scoreboard and the game in a strong 20-6 victory over Folkston Charlton County in a Georgia high school football matchup on Nov. 10.

The first quarter gave Millen Jenkins County a 20-6 lead over Folkston Charlton County.

Offense was nothing but a rumor in the second, third and fourth quarters, as neither squad scored.

In recent action on Oct. 27, Millen Jenkins County faced off against Twin City Emanuel County Institute and Folkston Charlton County took on Homerville Clinch County on Oct. 27 at Homerville Clinch County High School.

Super start fuels Monroe Area’s victory over Tyrone Sandy Creek

Monroe Area grabbed a quick lead then had to fight to retain its advantage before securing a 24-21 win against Tyrone Sandy Creek for a Georgia high school football victory at Tyrone Sandy Creek High on Nov. 10.

In recent action on Oct. 27, Monroe Area faced off against Carnesville Franklin County.

Montezuma Macon County dominates Dalton Christian Heritage

Montezuma Macon County unleashed a high-powered offensive show to knock off Dalton Christian Heritage 30-7 Friday in a Georgia high school football matchup on Nov. 10.

Neither team dominated early as the two squads struggled evenly to a 7-7 tie through the first quarter.

The Bulldogs registered a 20-7 advantage at intermission over the Lions.

Montezuma Macon County jumped to a 23-7 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Bulldogs held on with a 7-0 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

In recent action on Oct. 27, Dalton Christian Heritage faced off against Carrollton Mt Zion and Montezuma Macon County took on Buena Vista Marion County on Nov. 2 at Buena Vista Marion County High School.

Norcross overwhelms Alpharetta Denmark

Norcross raced to a big lead and never looked back in a 34-10 win over Alpharetta Denmark in Georgia high school football action on Nov. 10.

In recent action on Oct. 27, Norcross faced off against Suwanee Peachtree Ridge and Alpharetta Denmark took on Cumming Forsyth Central on Nov. 2 at Alpharetta Denmark High School.

Norman Park Colquitt County races in front to defeat Lilburn Parkview

Norman Park Colquitt County took control early and methodically pulled away to beat Lilburn Parkview 51-25 on Nov. 10 in Georgia football.

Recently on Oct. 27, Norman Park Colquitt County squared off with Valdosta in a football game.

Ocilla Irwin County delivers statement win over Temple

Ocilla Irwin County scored early and often to roll over Temple 41-17 during this Georgia football game on Nov. 10.

Ocilla Irwin County opened with a 7-3 advantage over Temple through the first quarter.

The Indians registered a 27-3 advantage at halftime over the Tigers.

Ocilla Irwin County thundered to a 41-10 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Indians enjoyed a big enough lead to offset the Tigers’ 7-0 advantage in the final quarter.

In recent action on Oct. 27, Ocilla Irwin County faced off against Blakely Early County and Temple took on Franklin Heard County on Oct. 27 at Franklin Heard County High School.

Peachtree Corners Wesleyan crushes Ringgold

Peachtree Corners Wesleyan raced to a big lead and never looked back in a 35-14 win over Ringgold for a Georgia high school football victory at Peachtree Corners Wesleyan High on Nov. 10.

In recent action on Oct. 27, Peachtree Corners Wesleyan faced off against Oakwood West Hall and Ringgold took on Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe on Oct. 27 at Ringgold High School.

Pelham denies Franklin Heard County’s challenge

Pelham grabbed a 41-22 victory at the expense of Franklin Heard County in Georgia high school football on Nov. 10.

In recent action on Oct. 27, Franklin Heard County faced off against Temple.

Pembroke Bryan County bests Dublin East Laurens

Pembroke Bryan County dominated from start to finish in an imposing 55-14 win over Dublin East Laurens on Nov. 10 in Georgia football.

Pembroke Bryan County jumped in front of Dublin East Laurens 12-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Redskins opened a monstrous 28-0 gap over the Falcons at the intermission.

Pembroke Bryan County jumped to a 48-7 lead heading into the final quarter.

The gap remained steady with both teams scoring evenly in the final quarter.

In recent action on Oct. 27, Pembroke Bryan County faced off against Savannah and Dublin East Laurens took on Dublin on Oct. 27 at Dublin High School.

Portal dominates Ashburn Turner County in convincing showing

Portal raced to a big lead and never looked back in a 35-12 win over Ashburn Turner County on Nov. 10 in Georgia football.

The first quarter gave Portal a 14-0 lead over Ashburn Turner County.

The Panthers’ offense thundered in front for a 26-0 lead over the Rebels at halftime.

Ashburn Turner County showed its spirit while rallying to within 32-12 in the third quarter.

The Panthers held on with a 3-0 scoring edge in the final quarter.

Recently on Oct. 27, Portal squared off with Darien Mcintosh in a football game.

Powder Springs McEachern defense stifles Smyrna Campbell

Powder Springs McEachern’s defense throttled Smyrna Campbell, resulting in a 42-0 shutout at Powder Springs Mceachern High on Nov. 10 in Georgia football action.

The first quarter gave Powder Springs McEachern a 14-0 lead over Smyrna Campbell.

The Indians fought to a 42-0 intermission margin at the Spartans’ expense.

Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through barren third and fourth quarters.

In recent action on Oct. 27, Smyrna Campbell faced off against Carrollton.

Quitman Brooks County shuts out Roberta Crawford County

Quitman Brooks County’s defense throttled Roberta Crawford County, resulting in a 56-0 shutout on Nov. 10 in Georgia football action.

Quitman Brooks County jumped in front of Roberta Crawford County 21-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Trojans’ offense breathed fire in front for a 49-0 lead over the Eagles at the intermission.

Quitman Brooks County stormed to a 56-0 lead heading into the final quarter.

Neither squad scored in the fourth quarter.

Recently on Oct. 27, Quitman Brooks County squared off with Alma Bacon County in a football game.

Rome allows no points against Marietta Sprayberry

A suffocating defense helped Rome handle Marietta Sprayberry 56-0 in Georgia high school football on Nov. 10.

Rome moved in front of Marietta Sprayberry 14-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Wolves registered a 42-0 advantage at halftime over the Yellow Jackets.

Rome thundered to a 49-0 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Wolves held on with a 7-0 scoring edge in the final quarter.

In recent action on Oct. 27, Rome faced off against Canton Creekview and Marietta Sprayberry took on Marietta Lassiter on Oct. 27 at Marietta Lassiter High School.

Roswell darts by Woodstock River Ridge

Roswell unleashed a high-powered offensive show to knock off Woodstock River Ridge 51-24 Friday for a Georgia high school football victory on Nov. 10.

In recent action on Oct. 27, Woodstock River Ridge faced off against Woodstock Etowah.

Roswell Blessed Trinity Catholic tops Canton Creekview

Roswell Blessed Trinity Catholic handed Canton Creekview a tough 24-10 loss for a Georgia high school football victory on Nov. 10.

The first quarter gave Roswell Blessed Trinity Catholic a 7-3 lead over Canton Creekview.

The Titans’ offense jumped in front for a 14-3 lead over the Grizzlies at the intermission.

Roswell Blessed Trinity Catholic roared to a 21-3 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Grizzlies enjoyed a 7-3 edge in the final quarter, yet the result was already decided.

In recent action on Oct. 27, Roswell Blessed Trinity Catholic faced off against Alpharetta and Canton Creekview took on Rome on Oct. 27 at Canton Creekview High School.

Savannah Bethesda prevails over Lexington Northside Christian

Savannah Bethesda recorded a big victory over Lexington Northside Christian 32-6 for a Georgia high school football victory at Savannah Bethesda Academy on Nov. 10.

In recent action on Oct. 27, Savannah Bethesda faced off against Beaufort Academy.

Savannah Calvary Day shuts out Jackson

A suffocating defense helped Savannah Calvary Day handle Jackson 48-0 for a Georgia high school football victory on Nov. 10.

In recent action on Oct. 27, Savannah Calvary Day faced off against Ludowici Long County and Jackson took on Villa Rica on Oct. 27 at Jackson High School.

Savannah Christian secures multi-overtime win over Fort Valley Peach County

It took extra time, but Savannah Christian finally beat Fort Valley Peach County 48-46 at Savannah Christian Prep High on Nov. 10 in Georgia football action.

The first quarter gave Savannah Christian a 13-0 lead over Fort Valley Peach County.

The Raiders’ offense steamrolled in front for a 20-0 lead over the Trojans at halftime.

The dynamic altered in the third quarter as Fort Valley Peach County inched back to a 20-6 deficit.

Nothing was decided in the fourth quarter, with the Raiders and the Trojans locked in a 20-20 stalemate.

Nothing was decided in the first overtime period, with Savannah Christian and Fort Valley Peach County locked in a 27-27 stalemate.

Nothing was decided in the second overtime period, with the Raiders and the Trojans locked in a 34-34 stalemate.

Nothing was decided in the third overtime period, with Savannah Christian and Fort Valley Peach County locked in a 40-40 stalemate.

The Raiders got the better of the fourth overtime-period scoring, finishing the game in style with an 8-6 edge.

In recent action on Oct. 27, Savannah Christian faced off against Garden City Groves and Fort Valley Peach County took on Zebulon Pike County on Oct. 27 at Fort Valley Peach County High School.

Savannah Memorial Day tops Douglasville Harvester Christian

Savannah Memorial Day raced to a big lead and never looked back in a 34-6 win over Douglasville Harvester Christian in a Georgia high school football matchup on Nov. 10.

Statesboro rallies to top Tucker

Statesboro overcame a first-quarter deficit in a 49-27 win over Tucker for a Georgia high school football victory at Tucker High on Nov. 10.

Tucker showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 13-7 advantage over Statesboro as the first quarter ended.

The Blue Devils kept a 35-20 intermission margin at the Tigers’ expense.

Statesboro charged to a 42-20 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Blue Devils and the Tigers each scored in the fourth quarter.

Recently on Oct. 27, Statesboro squared off with Waycross Ware County in a football game.

Suwanee Collins Hill bests Kennesaw North Cobb

Suwanee Collins Hill handled Kennesaw North Cobb 45-14 in an impressive showing for a Georgia high school football victory on Nov. 10.

The two teams dueled to an even start, with Suwanee Collins Hill and Kennesaw North Cobb settling for a 7-7 first-quarter knot.

The Screaming Eagles registered a 24-7 advantage at intermission over the Warriors.

Suwanee Collins Hill roared to a 38-7 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Screaming Eagles and the Warriors each scored in the final quarter.

In recent action on Oct. 27, Kennesaw North Cobb faced off against Canton Cherokee and Suwanee Collins Hill took on Lawrenceville Central Gwinnett on Oct. 27 at Lawrenceville Central Gwinnett High School.

Suwanee North Gwinnett prevails over Cumming West Forsyth

Suwanee North Gwinnett earned a convincing 31-6 win over Cumming West Forsyth at Cumming West Forsyth High on Nov. 10 in Georgia football action.

Suwanee North Gwinnett opened with a 7-0 advantage over Cumming West Forsyth through the first quarter.

The Bulldogs’ offense pulled in front for a 17-0 lead over the Wolverines at the intermission.

Suwanee North Gwinnett charged to a 24-6 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Bulldogs got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 7-0 edge.

In recent action on Oct. 27, Cumming West Forsyth faced off against Cumming Forsyth Central and Suwanee North Gwinnett took on Lawrenceville Discovery on Oct. 27 at Lawrenceville Discovery High School.

Suwanee Peachtree Ridge escapes close call with Suwanee Lambert

Suwanee Peachtree Ridge posted a narrow 20-17 win over Suwanee Lambert in a Georgia high school football matchup on Nov. 10.

Recently on Oct. 27, Suwanee Peachtree Ridge squared off with Norcross in a football game.

Thomaston Upson-Lee slips past Savannah Country Day

Thomaston Upson-Lee posted a narrow 46-45 win over Savannah Country Day during this Georgia football game on Nov. 10.

Recently on Oct. 27, Savannah Country Day squared off with Savannah Johnson in a football game.

Thomasville records thin win against Harlem

Thomasville finally found a way to top Harlem 36-29 in a Georgia high school football matchup on Nov. 10.

Neither squad could muster points in the first quarter.

Thomasville opened a small 21-15 gap over Harlem at the intermission.

Harlem came from behind to grab the advantage heading to the fourth quarter over Thomasville 22-21.

The final quarter was decisive for Thomasville, as it climbed out of a hole with a 36-29 scoring margin.

Recently on Oct. 27, Thomasville squared off with Cordele Crisp County in a football game.

Thomasville Thomas County defense stifles Atlanta St. Pius X Catholic

A suffocating defense helped Thomasville Thomas County handle Atlanta St. Pius X Catholic 49-0 during this Georgia football game on Nov. 10.

Thomasville Thomas County roared in front of Atlanta St. Pius X Catholic 21-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Yellow Jackets registered a 35-0 advantage at intermission over the Golden Lions.

Neither squad could muster points in the third quarter.

The Yellow Jackets got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 14-0 edge.

The last time Thomasville Thomas County and Atlanta St Pius X Catholic played in a 49-14 game on Nov. 18, 2022.

In recent action on Oct. 27, Thomasville Thomas County faced off against Leesburg Lee County and Atlanta St Pius X Catholic took on Atlanta Marist on Oct. 27 at Atlanta Marist School.

Tiger Rabun County scores fast, scores a lot to dismiss Social Circle

An early dose of momentum helped Tiger Rabun County to a 49-14 runaway past Social Circle on Nov. 10 in Georgia football.

The first quarter gave Tiger Rabun County a 14-0 lead over Social Circle.

The Wildcats fought to a 35-7 intermission margin at the Redskins’ expense.

Tiger Rabun County pulled to a 49-7 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Redskins rallied in the fourth quarter, but the Wildcats skirted trouble with just enough offense to thwart all hopes.

The last time Tiger Rabun County and Social Circle played in a 42-0 game on Nov. 18, 2022.

In recent action on Oct. 27, Social Circle faced off against Lexington Oglethorpe and Tiger Rabun County took on Commerce on Oct. 27 at Commerce High School.

Toccoa Stephens County pushes over Atlanta Carver

Toccoa Stephens County pushed past Atlanta Carver for a 31-13 win at Toccoa Stephens County High on Nov. 10 in Georgia football action.

Toccoa Stephens County opened with a 7-0 advantage over Atlanta Carver through the first quarter.

The Indians registered a 21-0 advantage at halftime over the Panthers.

Toccoa Stephens County breathed fire to a 31-7 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Panthers rallied with a 6-0 advantage in the fourth quarter. However, the Indians prevailed.

Recently on Oct. 27, Toccoa Stephens County squared off with Watkinsville Oconee County in a football game.

Trenton Dade County scores fast, scores a lot to dismiss Johns Creek Mt. Pisgah Christian

Trenton Dade County broke to an early lead and topped Johns Creek Mt. Pisgah Christian 49-7 in Georgia high school football on Nov. 10.

The first quarter gave Trenton Dade County a 20-0 lead over Johns Creek Mt. Pisgah Christian.

The Wolverines’ offense charged in front for a 27-7 lead over the Patriots at the intermission.

Trenton Dade County roared to a 49-7 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

Neither squad scored in the final quarter.

In recent action on Oct. 27, Trenton Dade County faced off against Lindale Pepperell.

Trion allows no points against Alpharetta St. Francis

A suffocating defense helped Trion handle Alpharetta St. Francis 49-0 during this Georgia football game on Nov. 10.

Recently on Oct. 27, Trion squared off with Rome Armuchee in a football game.

Twin City Emanuel County Institute outlasts Lakeland Lanier County to earn OT victory

Twin City Emanuel County Institute took full advantage of overtime to defeat Lakeland Lanier County 41-35 in Georgia high school football action on Nov. 10.

Offense was nothing but a rumor in the first quarter, as neither squad scored.

Twin City Emanuel County Institute fought to a 21-7 intermission margin at Lakeland Lanier County’s expense.

Lakeland Lanier County stemmed the tide in the third quarter by closing the gap to 28-20.

Nothing was decided in the fourth quarter, with Twin City Emanuel County Institute and Lakeland Lanier County locked in a 35-35 stalemate.

Twin City Emanuel County Institute held on with a 6-0 scoring edge in the first overtime period.

In recent action on Oct. 27, Lakeland Lanier County faced off against Pearson Atkinson County and Twin City Emanuel County Institute took on Millen Jenkins County on Oct. 27 at Millen Jenkins County High School.

Valdosta overwhelms Lawrenceville Archer

Valdosta rolled past Lawrenceville Archer for a comfortable 41-16 victory on Nov. 10 in Georgia football.

In recent action on Oct. 27, Valdosta faced off against Norman Park Colquitt County and Lawrenceville Archer took on Loganville Grayson on Oct. 27 at Lawrenceville Archer High School.

Warner Robins scores fast, scores a lot to dismiss Peachtree City Mcintosh

Warner Robins broke to an early lead and topped Peachtree City Mcintosh 48-15 in Georgia high school football on Nov. 10.

The first quarter gave Warner Robins a 20-7 lead over Peachtree City Mcintosh.

The Demons registered a 34-15 advantage at halftime over the Chiefs.

Warner Robins thundered to a 41-15 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Demons held on with a 7-0 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

In recent action on Oct. 27, Warner Robins faced off against Gray Jones County and Peachtree City Mcintosh took on Columbus Northside on Oct. 27 at Peachtree City Mcintosh High School.

Warner Robins Houston County tops North Atlanta

Warner Robins Houston County collected a solid win over North Atlanta in a 42-32 verdict in a Georgia high school football matchup on Nov. 10.

Defense ruled the first quarter as Warner Robins Houston County and North Atlanta were both scoreless.

The Bears registered a 21-17 advantage at intermission over the Warriors.

Warner Robins Houston County darted to a 28-17 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Bears maintained the upper hand despite being outscored 15-14 in the final quarter.

Recently on Oct. 27, North Atlanta squared off with Austell South Cobb in a football game.

Watkinsville Oconee County narrowly defeats Atlanta Douglass

Watkinsville Oconee County grabbed a 28-14 victory at the expense of Atlanta Douglass in a Georgia high school football matchup on Nov. 10.

Recently on Nov. 2, Watkinsville Oconee County squared off with Carnesville Franklin County in a football game.

Waycross Ware County defense stifles Decatur

Defense dominated as Waycross Ware County pitched a 49-0 shutout of Decatur in Georgia high school football on Nov. 10.

Waycross Ware County opened with a 14-0 advantage over Decatur through the first quarter.

The Gators fought to a 42-0 halftime margin at the Bulldogs’ expense.

Both teams were shutout in the third quarter.

The Gators got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 7-0 edge.

In recent action on Oct. 27, Waycross Ware County faced off against Statesboro and Decatur took on Chamblee Charter on Oct. 27 at Decatur High School.

Resolve: White Cass comes from behind to topple Marietta Kell

White Cass trailed at the end of the first quarter before rallying for a 28-14 win over Marietta Kell on Nov. 10 in Georgia football action.

Recently on Oct. 27, White Cass squared off with Calhoun in a football game.

Wrightsville Johnson County narrowly defeats Washington-Wilkes

Wrightsville Johnson County collected a solid win over Washington-Wilkes in a 36-22 verdict in Georgia high school football action on Nov. 10.

