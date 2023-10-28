Statesboro Bulloch sets early tone to dominate Savannah St. Andrew’s

Statesboro Bulloch opened with a 13-0 advantage over Savannah St. Andrew’s through the first quarter.

The Gators’ offense steamrolled in front for a 27-0 lead over the Lions at the intermission.

Statesboro Bulloch thundered to a 41-0 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Lions narrowed the gap 7-0 in the fourth quarter but it was too little, too late.

Last season, Savannah St. Andrew’s and Statesboro Bulloch faced off on Oct. 28, 2022 at Savannah St. Andrew’s High School.

In recent action on Oct. 13, Statesboro Bulloch faced off against Louisville Thomas Jefferson Academy.

