Cordele Crisp County overwhelms Thomasville

Cordele Crisp County opened with a 13-0 advantage over Thomasville through the first quarter.

The Cougars registered a 41-0 advantage at intermission over the Bulldogs.

Thomasville didn’t give up, slicing the gap to 54-14 in the third quarter.

The Bulldogs outpointed the Cougars 8-7 in the final quarter, but it was not enough to close the gap.

Last season, Thomasville and Cordele Crisp County squared off on Oct. 28, 2022 at Thomasville High School.

In recent action on Oct. 13, Cordele Crisp County faced off against Columbus Carver and Thomasville took on Columbus on Oct. 13 at Columbus High School.

