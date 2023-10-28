Waycross Ware County allows no points against Statesboro

Waycross Ware County opened with a 15-0 advantage over Statesboro through the first quarter.

The Gators’ offense charged in front for a 36-0 lead over the Blue Devils at the intermission.

Waycross Ware County charged to a 43-0 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Gators held on with a 7-0 scoring edge in the final quarter.

In recent action on Oct. 13, Waycross Ware County faced off against Hinesville Bradwell Institute and Statesboro took on Douglas Coffee on Oct. 13 at Statesboro High School.

