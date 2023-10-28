Trion’s speedy start jolts Rome Armuchee

Trion roared in front of Rome Armuchee 21-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Bulldogs’ offense steamrolled in front for a 48-0 lead over the Indians at halftime.

Rome Armuchee drew within 48-7 in the third quarter.

The Bulldogs held on with a 7-0 scoring edge in the final quarter.

Last season, Trion and Rome Armuchee faced off on Oct. 27, 2022 at Trion High School.

In recent action on Oct. 19, Rome Armuchee faced off against Rome Darlington and Trion took on Summerville Chattooga on Oct. 13 at Summerville Chattooga High School.

