Dalton takes the lead, but can’t maintain it in falling to Cartersville

Dalton started on steady ground by forging a 14-7 lead over Cartersville at the end of the first quarter.

The Catamounts had a 21-14 edge on the Hurricanes at the beginning of the third quarter.

Cartersville broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 42-21 lead over Dalton.

Neither squad scored in the final quarter.

Last season, Cartersville and Dalton squared off on Oct. 28, 2022 at Dalton High School.

In recent action on Oct. 19, Cartersville faced off against Cartersville Woodland and Dalton took on White Cass on Oct. 13 at Dalton High School.

