Adairsville escapes close call with Bremen

Neither team dominated early as the two squads struggled evenly to a 7-7 tie through the first quarter.

The scoreboard showed the Blue Devils with a 14-7 lead over the Tigers heading into the second quarter.

Adairsville broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 20-14 lead over Bremen.

The Tigers got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with an 8-7 edge.

Last season, Adairsville and Bremen faced off on Oct. 28, 2022 at Bremen High School.

Recently on Oct. 19, Adairsville squared off with Chickamauga Gordon Lee in a football game.

Check out our complete boys football roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.

Explore Read more game stories and news about Georgia high school football from the AJC

This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI using automation technology. To see more game results from your favorite high school team, download the ScoreStream app and start scoring your local games. Also, for statewide results and expert analysis of sports coverage across Georgia, sign up for our free newsletter Sports Daily and follow AJC's high school sports coverage.