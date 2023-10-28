Toccoa Stephens County scores first and maintains advantage to beat Watkinsville Oconee County

The first quarter gave Toccoa Stephens County a 10-0 lead over Watkinsville Oconee County.

The Warriors showed their teeth in the second quarter by rallying to within 10-7.

Watkinsville Oconee County came from behind to grab the advantage heading to the fourth quarter over Toccoa Stephens County 14-10.

It took a 7-0 rally, but the Indians were up to the task, grabbing the lead for good in the final quarter.

Last season, Toccoa Stephens County and Watkinsville Oconee County faced off on Oct. 28, 2022 at Watkinsville Oconee County High School.

