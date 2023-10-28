Suwanee Collins Hill shuts out Lawrenceville Central Gwinnett

Suwanee Collins Hill thundered in front of Lawrenceville Central Gwinnett 21-0 to begin the second quarter.

Offense was nothing but a rumor in the second and third quarters, as neither squad scored.

The Screaming Eagles got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 14-0 edge.

Last season, Suwanee Collins Hill and Lawrenceville Central Gwinnett faced off on Oct. 28, 2022 at Suwanee Collins Hill High School.

In recent action on Oct. 13, Lawrenceville Central Gwinnett faced off against Dacula and Suwanee Collins Hill took on Lawrenceville Mountain View on Oct. 13 at Lawrenceville Mountain View High School.

