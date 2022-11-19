Thomasville Thomas County triumphs in strong showing over Atlanta St. Pius X Catholic

Thomasville Thomas County lit up the scoreboard on November 18 to propel past Atlanta St. Pius X Catholic for a 49-14 victory in Georgia high school football on November 18
Thomasville Thomas County drew first blood by forging a 21-7 margin over Atlanta St. Pius X Catholic after the first quarter.
The Yellow Jackets registered a 28-7 advantage at halftime over the Golden Lions.
Defense ruled the third quarter as Thomasville Thomas County and Atlanta St. Pius X Catholic were both scoreless.
The Yellow Jackets hummed like a well-oiled machine through the final quarter, extending the lead with a 21-7 advantage in the frame.
In recent action on November 4, Thomasville Thomas County faced off against Warner Robins Northside and Atlanta St Pius X Catholic took on Austell South Cobb on November 4 at Austell South Cobb High School. Click here for a recap
This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI using automation technology. To see more game results from your favorite high school team, download the ScoreStream app and start scoring your local games. Also, for statewide results and expert analysis of sports coverage across Georgia, sign up for our free newsletter Sports Daily and follow AJC's high school sports coverage.