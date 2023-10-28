Savannah Calvary Day allows no points against Ludowici Long County

Savannah Calvary Day charged in front of Ludowici Long County 21-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Cavaliers’ offense stormed in front for a 28-0 lead over the Blue Tide at the intermission.

Neither team could dent the scoreboard in the third quarter.

The Cavaliers held on with a 7-0 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

Last season, Savannah Calvary Day and Ludowici Long County squared off on Oct. 28, 2022 at Savannah Calvary Day High School.

Check out our complete boys football roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.

Explore Read more game stories and news about Georgia high school football from the AJC

This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI using automation technology. To see more game results from your favorite high school team, download the ScoreStream app and start scoring your local games. Also, for statewide results and expert analysis of sports coverage across Georgia, sign up for our free newsletter Sports Daily and follow AJC's high school sports coverage.