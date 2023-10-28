Bogart Prince Avenue Christian races in front to defeat Monticello Jasper County

Bogart Prince Avenue Christian opened with a 21-0 advantage over Monticello Jasper County through the first quarter.

The Wolverines fought to a 42-13 halftime margin at the Hurricanes’ expense.

Bogart Prince Avenue Christian thundered to a 49-13 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Wolverines held on with a 7-0 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

Last season, Bogart Prince Avenue Christian and Monticello Jasper County faced off on Oct. 28, 2022 at Bogart Prince Avenue Christian High School.

