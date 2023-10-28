Warner Robins Northside shuts out Kathleen Veterans

A suffocating defense helped Warner Robins Northside handle Kathleen Veterans 29-0 in a Georgia high school football matchup on Oct. 27.

Warner Robins Northside darted in front of Kathleen Veterans 15-0 to begin the second quarter.

Offense was nothing but a rumor in the second and third quarters, as neither squad scored.

The Eagles got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 14-0 edge.

Last season, Warner Robins Northside and Kathleen Veterans faced off on Oct. 28, 2022 at Warner Robins Northside High School.

