Resolve: Douglasville Chapel Hill comes from behind to topple Lithia Springs

Lithia Springs showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out an 8-7 advantage over Douglasville Chapel Hill as the first quarter ended.

The Panthers’ offense moved in front for a 14-8 lead over the Lions at the intermission.

Douglasville Chapel Hill steamrolled to a 28-8 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

Neither squad scored in the fourth quarter.

The last time Lithia Springs and Douglasville Chapel Hill played in a 32-9 game on Oct. 28, 2022.

