Jefferson defense stifles Covington Eastside

The first quarter gave Jefferson a 7-0 lead over Covington Eastside.

The Dragons registered a 14-0 advantage at intermission over the Eagles.

Jefferson roared to a 35-0 lead heading into the final quarter.

Neither squad scored in the final quarter.

The last time Jefferson and Covington Eastside played in a 35-7 game on Nov. 4, 2022.

In recent action on Oct. 19, Covington Eastside faced off against Athens Clarke Central and Jefferson took on Loganville on Oct. 20 at Loganville High School.

