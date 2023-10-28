Trenton Dade County secures a win over Lindale Pepperell

Trenton Dade County jumped in front of Lindale Pepperell 14-8 to begin the second quarter.

The Dragons showed their spirit while rallying to within 20-15 at the intermission.

Both teams were shutout in the third quarter.

The Wolverines held on with a 6-0 scoring edge in the final quarter.

Last season, Lindale Pepperell and Trenton Dade County squared off on Oct. 28, 2022 at Trenton Dade County High School.

In recent action on Oct. 13, Trenton Dade County faced off against Rome Coosa.

