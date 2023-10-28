Elberton Elbert County allows no points against Athens Christian

Elberton Elbert County opened with a 28-0 advantage over Athens Christian through the first quarter.

Offense was nothing but a rumor in the second quarter, as neither squad scored.

Elberton Elbert County steamrolled to a 35-0 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Blue Devils got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 7-0 edge.

Last season, Elberton Elbert County and Athens Christian squared off on Oct. 28, 2022 at Athens Christian School.

In recent action on Oct. 13, Athens Christian faced off against Commerce.

