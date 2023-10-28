Atlanta Westlake overwhelms Sharpsburg East Coweta

The first quarter gave Atlanta Westlake a 7-0 lead over Sharpsburg East Coweta.

The Lions’ offense darted in front for a 14-0 lead over the Indians at the intermission.

Neither team could gain any advantage in the third quarter.

The Lions got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 7-0 edge.

Last season, Atlanta Westlake and Sharpsburg East Coweta squared off on Oct. 28, 2022 at Sharpsburg East Coweta High School.

