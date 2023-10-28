Homerville Clinch County tacks win on Folkston Charlton County

The first quarter gave Homerville Clinch County a 14-0 lead over Folkston Charlton County.

The Indians showed some mettle by fighting back to a 17-6 halftime margin.

Homerville Clinch County breathed fire to a 24-6 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Panthers held on with a 7-0 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

The last time Folkston Charlton County and Homerville Clinch County played in a 33-28 game on Oct. 28, 2022.

In recent action on Oct. 13, Homerville Clinch County faced off against Ashburn Turner County and Folkston Charlton County took on Pearson Atkinson County on Oct. 13 at Folkston Charlton County High School.

Check out our complete boys football roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.

Explore Read more game stories and news about Georgia high school football from the AJC

This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI using automation technology. To see more game results from your favorite high school team, download the ScoreStream app and start scoring your local games. Also, for statewide results and expert analysis of sports coverage across Georgia, sign up for our free newsletter Sports Daily and follow AJC's high school sports coverage.