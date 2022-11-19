Defensive dominance: Tiger Rabun County stymies Social Circle

Tiger Rabun County’s impenetrable defense prompted a 42-0 blanking of Social Circle in a Georgia high school football matchup on November 18.
Tiger Rabun County drew first blood by forging a 14-0 margin over Social Circle after the first quarter.
The Wildcats’ offense breathed fire in front for a 28-0 lead over the Redskins at halftime.
Tiger Rabun County charged to a 42-0 lead heading into the final quarter.
The scoreboard was in hibernation in the final quarter, with neither team scoring.
