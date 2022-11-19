ajc logo
X

Defensive dominance: Tiger Rabun County stymies Social Circle

Sports
By Sports Bot
39 minutes ago

Tiger Rabun County’s impenetrable defense prompted a 42-0 blanking of Social Circle in a Georgia high school football matchup on November 18.

Tiger Rabun County drew first blood by forging a 14-0 margin over Social Circle after the first quarter.

The Wildcats’ offense breathed fire in front for a 28-0 lead over the Redskins at halftime.

Tiger Rabun County charged to a 42-0 lead heading into the final quarter.

The scoreboard was in hibernation in the final quarter, with neither team scoring.

Recently on November 4, Social Circle squared off with Bogart Prince Avenue Christian in a football game. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

ExploreRead more game stories and news about Georgia high school football from the AJC

This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI using automation technology. To see more game results from your favorite high school team, download the ScoreStream app and start scoring your local games. Also, for statewide results and expert analysis of sports coverage across Georgia, sign up for our free newsletter Sports Daily and follow AJC's high school sports coverage.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Jason Getz/jason.getz@ajc.com

High school football state playoff scoreboard6h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

The pros and cons of Dansby Swanson, stylish shortstop
5h ago

No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs flirting with history
5h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Braves sign Tyler Matzek to two-year contract
7h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Braves sign Tyler Matzek to two-year contract
7h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Hawks continue to clean up issues on both ends of the floor
6h ago
The Latest

Atlanta Holy Innocents Episcopal dances past Carrollton Central
38m ago
Fairburn Creekside blanks Dalton in shutout performance
38m ago
Storm warning: South Atlanta unleashes full fury on Blairsville Union County
39m ago
Featured

Credit: Jason Getz/jason.getz@ajc.com

High school football state playoff scoreboard
6h ago
Path cleared for Georgia to launch work requirements for Medicaid
11h ago
EMT driving ambulance killed in head-on crash in Forsyth County
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top