Loganville Grayson routs Lawrenceville Archer

By Sports Bot
19 minutes ago

Loganville Grayson controlled the action to earn an impressive 41-14 win against Lawrenceville Archer during this Georgia football game on Oct. 27.

Last season, Loganville Grayson and Lawrenceville Archer squared off on Oct. 28, 2022 at Loganville Grayson High School.

In recent action on Oct. 13, Lawrenceville Archer faced off against Lilburn Parkview.

