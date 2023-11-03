Hampton Dutchtown pockets slim win over McDonough Ola

The start wasn’t the problem for McDonough Ola, as it began with a 14-0 edge over Hampton Dutchtown through the end of the first quarter.

Neither team could dent the scoreboard in the second quarter.

The scoreboard showed McDonough Ola with a 14-13 lead over Hampton Dutchtown heading into the third quarter.

The fourth quarter was decisive for the Bulldogs, as they climbed out of a hole with a 20-17 scoring margin.

In recent action on Oct. 20, McDonough Ola faced off against McDonough Union Grove and Hampton Dutchtown took on Locust Grove on Oct. 20 at Locust Grove High School.

