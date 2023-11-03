Hampton Dutchtown pockets slim win over McDonough Ola

Hampton Dutchtown topped McDonough Ola 20-17 in a tough tilt in a Georgia high school football matchup on Nov. 2.

The start wasn’t the problem for McDonough Ola, as it began with a 14-0 edge over Hampton Dutchtown through the end of the first quarter.

Neither team could dent the scoreboard in the second quarter.

The scoreboard showed McDonough Ola with a 14-13 lead over Hampton Dutchtown heading into the third quarter.

The fourth quarter was decisive for the Bulldogs, as they climbed out of a hole with a 20-17 scoring margin.

