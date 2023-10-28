Douglas Coffee scores fast, scores a lot to dismiss Evans Greenbrier

Douglas Coffee jumped in front of Evans Greenbrier 28-0 to begin the second quarter.

Neither squad could muster points in the second quarter.

Douglas Coffee roared to a 49-7 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Trojans held on with a 7-0 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

Last season, Douglas Coffee and Evans Greenbrier squared off on Oct. 28, 2022 at Evans Greenbrier High School.

In recent action on Oct. 13, Douglas Coffee faced off against Statesboro.

