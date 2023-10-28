Douglas Coffee scores fast, scores a lot to dismiss Evans Greenbrier

By Sports Bot
8 minutes ago

Douglas Coffee rushed to an early advantage and ran away for a 56-7 win over Evans Greenbrier in a Georgia high school football matchup on Oct. 27.

Douglas Coffee jumped in front of Evans Greenbrier 28-0 to begin the second quarter.

Neither squad could muster points in the second quarter.

Douglas Coffee roared to a 49-7 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Trojans held on with a 7-0 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

Last season, Douglas Coffee and Evans Greenbrier squared off on Oct. 28, 2022 at Evans Greenbrier High School.

In recent action on Oct. 13, Douglas Coffee faced off against Statesboro.

Check out our complete boys football roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.

ExploreRead more game stories and news about Georgia high school football from the AJC

This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI using automation technology. To see more game results from your favorite high school team, download the ScoreStream app and start scoring your local games. Also, for statewide results and expert analysis of sports coverage across Georgia, sign up for our free newsletter Sports Daily and follow AJC's high school sports coverage.

