Fairburn Langston Hughes’ speedy start jolts Douglasville South Paulding

Fairburn Langston Hughes opened with a 14-3 advantage over Douglasville South Paulding through the first quarter.

Defense ruled the second quarter as the Panthers and the Spartans were both scoreless.

Fairburn Langston Hughes pulled to a 35-3 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

Neither team could gain any advantage in the final quarter.

Last season, Fairburn Langston Hughes and Douglasville South Paulding faced off on Oct. 28, 2022 at Douglasville South Paulding High School.

