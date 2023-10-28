Social Circle escapes close call with Lexington Oglethorpe

The start wasn’t the problem for Lexington Oglethorpe, as it began with a 3-0 edge over Social Circle through the end of the first quarter.

Through the early stages of the affair, the Patriots controlled the pace, taking a 10-0 lead into intermission.

Lexington Oglethorpe had a 10-7 edge on Social Circle at the beginning of the final quarter.

It took a 7-0 rally, but the Redskins were up to the task, grabbing the lead for good in the fourth quarter.

The last time Social Circle and Lexington Oglethorpe played in a 48-12 game on Oct. 28, 2022.

Recently on Oct. 13, Social Circle squared off with Kennesaw Mt. Paran Christian in a football game.

