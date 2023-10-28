Warner Robins takes advantage of early margin to defeat Gray Jones County

Warner Robins opened with a 17-7 advantage over Gray Jones County through the first quarter.

The Demons registered a 30-14 advantage at intermission over the Greyhounds.

Warner Robins roared to a 43-21 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Demons chalked up this decision in spite of the Greyhounds’ spirited fourth-quarter performance.

Last season, Warner Robins and Gray Jones County faced off on Oct. 28, 2022 at Gray Jones County High School.

Recently on Oct. 13, Gray Jones County squared off with Hampton Dutchtown in a football game.

