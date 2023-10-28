Dacula Hebron Christian allows no points against Hartwell Hart County

Dacula Hebron Christian opened with a 13-0 advantage over Hartwell Hart County through the first quarter.

Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through a barren second quarter.

Dacula Hebron Christian jumped to a 20-0 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Lions got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 7-0 edge.

The last time Hartwell Hart County and Dacula Hebron Christian played in a 48-27 game on Oct. 28, 2022.

