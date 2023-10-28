Woodstock River Ridge exhales after close call with Woodstock Etowah

Woodstock River Ridge opened with a 9-0 advantage over Woodstock Etowah through the first quarter.

The scoreboard showed the Eagles with a 10-9 lead over the Knights heading into the second quarter.

Woodstock River Ridge broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 24-17 lead over Woodstock Etowah.

The Knights enjoyed a big enough lead to offset the Eagles’ 7-3 advantage in the final quarter.

Last season, Woodstock River Ridge and Woodstock Etowah squared off on Oct. 28, 2022 at Woodstock River Ridge High School.

In recent action on Oct. 13, Woodstock Etowah faced off against Woodstock.

