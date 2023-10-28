Cumming West Forsyth dominates Cumming Forsyth Central in convincing showing

The Wolverines fought to a 23-7 halftime margin at the Bulldogs’ expense.

Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through barren first and third quarters.

The Wolverines got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 14-0 edge.

Last season, Cumming West Forsyth and Cumming Forsyth Central faced off on Oct. 28, 2022 at Cumming West Forsyth High School.

In recent action on Oct. 19, Cumming Forsyth Central faced off against Cumming South Forsyth and Cumming West Forsyth took on Milton on Oct. 19 at Cumming West Forsyth High School.

Check out our complete boys football roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.

Explore Read more game stories and news about Georgia high school football from the AJC

This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI using automation technology. To see more game results from your favorite high school team, download the ScoreStream app and start scoring your local games. Also, for statewide results and expert analysis of sports coverage across Georgia, sign up for our free newsletter Sports Daily and follow AJC's high school sports coverage.