Quitman Brooks County races in front to defeat Alma Bacon County

By Sports Bot
1 hour ago

A swift early pace pushed Quitman Brooks County past Alma Bacon County Friday 35-7 at Quitman Brooks County High on Oct. 27 in Georgia football action.

Quitman Brooks County opened with a 14-0 advantage over Alma Bacon County through the first quarter.

The Trojans’ offense pulled in front for a 28-0 lead over the Red Raiders at halftime.

Neither team could gain any advantage in the third quarter.

Neither squad scored in the fourth quarter.

The last time Quitman Brooks County and Alma Bacon County played in a 49-0 game on Oct. 28, 2022.

Recently on Oct. 13, Quitman Brooks County squared off with Blakely Early County in a football game.

