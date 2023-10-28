Savannah Bethesda holds off Beaufort Academy

The first quarter gave Savannah Bethesda an 8-7 lead over Beaufort Academy.

The Blazers registered a 20-7 advantage at intermission over the Eagles.

Both teams were shutout in the third quarter.

The Eagles narrowed the gap 21-14 in the final quarter but it was too little, too late.

In recent action on Oct. 13, Savannah Bethesda faced off against Lexington Northside Christian.

