Dahlonega Lumpkin County earns solid win over Dawsonville Dawson County

Dahlonega Lumpkin County opened with a 17-10 advantage over Dawsonville Dawson County through the first quarter.

Neither team could dent the scoreboard in the second and third quarters.

The Indians got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 17-13 edge.

The last time Dawsonville Dawson County and Dahlonega Lumpkin County played in a 38-10 game on Oct. 28, 2022.

In recent action on Oct. 13, Dawsonville Dawson County faced off against Peachtree Corners Wesleyan.

