Marietta Sprayberry darts past Marietta Lassiter with early burst

Marietta Sprayberry moved in front of Marietta Lassiter 13-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Yellow Jackets fought to a 25-0 intermission margin at the Trojans’ expense.

Marietta Sprayberry breathed fire to a 32-6 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Yellow Jackets got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 21-7 edge.

The last time Marietta Sprayberry and Marietta Lassiter played in a 63-10 game on Oct. 28, 2022.

In recent action on Oct. 13, Marietta Lassiter faced off against Alpharetta and Marietta Sprayberry took on Roswell on Oct. 19 at Marietta Sprayberry High School.

Check out our complete boys football roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.

Explore Read more game stories and news about Georgia high school football from the AJC

This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI using automation technology. To see more game results from your favorite high school team, download the ScoreStream app and start scoring your local games. Also, for statewide results and expert analysis of sports coverage across Georgia, sign up for our free newsletter Sports Daily and follow AJC's high school sports coverage.