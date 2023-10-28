Kennesaw North Cobb defeats Canton Cherokee

The first quarter gave Kennesaw North Cobb a 14-7 lead over Canton Cherokee.

Kennesaw North Cobb registered a 27-13 advantage at intermission over Canton Cherokee.

Kennesaw North Cobb steamrolled to a 34-13 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

Kennesaw North Cobb and Canton Cherokee each scored in the fourth quarter.

Last season, Kennesaw North Cobb and Canton Cherokee faced off on Oct. 28, 2022 at Canton Cherokee High School.

In recent action on Oct. 13, Kennesaw North Cobb faced off against Marietta Wheeler and Canton Cherokee took on Marietta Osborne on Oct. 13 at Marietta Osborne High School.

Check out our complete boys football roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.

Explore Read more game stories and news about Georgia high school football from the AJC

This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI using automation technology. To see more game results from your favorite high school team, download the ScoreStream app and start scoring your local games. Also, for statewide results and expert analysis of sports coverage across Georgia, sign up for our free newsletter Sports Daily and follow AJC's high school sports coverage.