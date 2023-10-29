Savannah Jenkins barely beats Hinesville Bradwell Institute

Sports
By Sports Bot
50 minutes ago

Savannah Jenkins finally found a way to top Hinesville Bradwell Institute 41-38 in a Georgia high school football matchup on Oct. 28.

Neither defense permitted points in the first quarter.

The Warriors opened a close 33-21 gap over the Tigers at halftime.

Hinesville Bradwell Institute bowed its back in the third quarter, chipping the deficit to 38-27.

The Warriors chalked up this decision in spite of the Tigers’ spirited final-quarter performance.

In recent action on Oct. 20, Savannah Jenkins faced off against Douglas Coffee and Hinesville Bradwell Institute took on Statesboro on Oct. 20 at Hinesville Bradwell Institute.

