Thomasville Thomas County earns stressful win over Leesburg Lee County

Thomasville Thomas County jumped in front of Leesburg Lee County 10-7 to begin the second quarter.

The Yellow Jackets registered a 17-14 advantage at intermission over the Trojans.

Thomasville Thomas County darted to a 24-14 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Yellow Jackets enjoyed a big enough lead to offset the Trojans’ 10-7 advantage in the fourth quarter.

Last season, Thomasville Thomas County and Leesburg Lee County squared off on Oct. 28, 2022 at Leesburg Lee County High School.

