Franklin Heard County posts win at Temple’s expense

Franklin Heard County opened with a 7-6 advantage over Temple through the first quarter.

The Braves fought to a 29-22 halftime margin at the Tigers’ expense.

Both teams scored evenly in the third quarter to make it 36-29.

The Braves got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 7-0 edge.

The last time Franklin Heard County and Temple played in a 28-14 game on Oct. 28, 2022.

Recently on Oct. 13, Temple squared off with Barnesville Lamar County in a football game.

