Canton Sequoyah scores early, pulls away from Acworth Allatoona

Canton Sequoyah roared in front of Acworth Allatoona 21-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Chiefs’ offense steamrolled in front for a 28-7 lead over the Buccaneers at halftime.

Acworth Allatoona drew within 28-10 in the third quarter.

Both teams scored evenly in the fourth quarter to make it 35-17.

Last season, Acworth Allatoona and Canton Sequoyah faced off on Oct. 28, 2022 at Acworth Allatoona High School.

In recent action on Oct. 13, Canton Sequoyah faced off against Canton Creekview.

