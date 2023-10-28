Hoschton Mill Creek shuts out Dacula

Hoschton Mill Creek’s defense throttled Dacula, resulting in a 41-0 shutout for a Georgia high school football victory at Dacula High on Oct. 27.

Hoschton Mill Creek opened with a 3-0 advantage over Dacula through the first quarter.

Offense was nothing but a rumor in the second quarter, as neither squad scored.

Hoschton Mill Creek breathed fire to a 27-0 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Hawks got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 14-0 edge.

The last time Hoschton Mill Creek and Dacula played in a 45-0 game on Oct. 28, 2022.

In recent action on Oct. 13, Dacula faced off against Lawrenceville Central Gwinnett and Hoschton Mill Creek took on Buford on Oct. 13 at Hoschton Mill Creek High School.

