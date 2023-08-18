Lawrenceville Archer narrowly defeats Cumming North Forsyth

Lawrenceville Archer eventually beat Cumming North Forsyth 35-16 in a Georgia high school football matchup on Aug. 17.

Lawrenceville Archer darted in front of Cumming North Forsyth 7-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Tigers registered a 21-3 advantage at halftime over the Raiders.

The gap remained steady with both teams scoring evenly in the third quarter.

The Tigers’ train of momentum chugged along the fourth-quarter tracks with a 7-6 points differential.

Check out our complete boys football roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.

Explore Read more game stories and news about Georgia high school football from the AJC

This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI using automation technology. To see more game results from your favorite high school team, download the ScoreStream app and start scoring your local games. Also, for statewide results and expert analysis of sports coverage across Georgia, sign up for our free newsletter Sports Daily and follow AJC's high school sports coverage.