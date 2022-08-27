Blank check: Rome writes off Lithonia with nothing but zeroes

Rome played judge, jury and executioner in ruling a 49-0 verdict over Lithonia on August 26 in Georgia football.
Rome moved in front of Lithonia 14-0 to begin the second quarter.
The Wolves registered a 35-0 advantage at halftime over the Bulldogs.
Rome thundered to a 49-0 lead heading into the final quarter.
The scoreboard was in hibernation in the final quarter, with neither team scoring.
