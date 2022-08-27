Augusta Aquinas dominates Augusta Westside

Augusta Aquinas showed it had the juice to douse Augusta Westside in a points barrage during a 41-7 win on August 26 in Georgia football action.
Neither side could break ahead as the two teams began in a tense 7-7 duel in the first quarter.
Both offenses were stymied without points on either side in the second quarter.
Augusta Aquinas charged in front of Augusta Westside 34-7 going into the final quarter.
The Irish put a bow on this victory with a strong fourth-quarter kick, outpointing the Patriots 7-0 in the last stanza.
