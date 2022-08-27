Tyrone Sandy Creek pours it on Greenwood

Tyrone Sandy Creek showed no mercy to Greenwood, leading from end-to-end in an authoritative 46-21 victory in a South Carolina high school football matchup on August 26.
Tyrone Sandy Creek opened with a 14-7 advantage over Greenwood through the first quarter.
The Patriots fought to a 27-7 halftime margin at the Eagles’ expense.
Tyrone Sandy Creek thundered to a 46-14 lead heading into the final quarter.
The Patriots enjoyed a big enough lead to offset the Eagles’ 7-0 advantage in the final quarter.
